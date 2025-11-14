2026 has been a tough year for many. We get it.

Right in the middle of everything, we also had a several weeks long federal government shutdown.

If you're going through tough times, and the prospects of a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving aren't looking good, Townsquare Media Atlantic City wants to help.

How to Get Your Free Turkey

First of all, let's get this straight: This is not a contest. (We do plenty of contests.) This is an opportunity for those struggling this year to get a free turkey. We're not going to ask you any questions about your struggle. This is kind of "on your honor." If you say you need a turkey this season, we'll try to help.

Our company, Townsquare Media Atlantic City, has purchased these turkeys, and we'll be handing them out on Tuesday, November 25th. In order to get a turkey, you must complete our Feed a Family form. (The Form will "go live" Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 8am just below here.) Limit one turkey per household.

On the form, tell us who you are and choose a pick up time. The turkeys will be available outside of our studios, 950 Tilton Road, Northfield, New Jersey 08225. Pick up times are 9 - 11am and 4 - 6 pm. They will be handed out in our parking lot.

Frequently asked questions:

How do I know If I'm getting a turkey?

When you fill out the form, you'll receive an immediate confirmation message. That's it. If you did it, we'll have a turkey waiting for you. Limit one turkey per household.

What if I don't fill out the form?

Sorry, you can't get a turkey.

How many turkeys are you giving away?

Over 150.

How do I pick up my turkey?

Come at your designated time period to 950 Tilton Road in Northfield. Pull up to our crew and we'll put in right in your car.

What do I need to pick up my turkey?

Your ID

Can my friend pick up my turkey?

Only if they bring your ID.

Can I pick up my turkey another day or time, or can someone deliver my turkey?

No.

What If I have a question?

Send me an email and I'll try to answer. joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com. In the subject, write: Turkey Question.

Will you call me about my turkey?

No.

Where did these turkeys come from?

Our company, Townsquare Media Atlantic City purchased them thru a local supplier.

I can't see the form. Where is it?

It will be right below here, starting Wednesday, November 19th at 8am. If you don't see it, 2 things have happened: It's not Wednesday at 8am yet OR, if it's after Wednesday at 8am and we have already had all the turkeys claimed.

