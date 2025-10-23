Everybody knows Thanksgiving is pie season, and if you're the type who dreams in apple crumble and pumpkin spice, this one’s for you.

The team over at FinanceBuzz is looking for someone to take on the ultimate dream job: Chief Pie Correspondent. Yes, that is a real title, and it really does come with real money.

They’re offering one lucky pie fanatic $1,000 to taste and rate Thanksgiving pies from major grocery stores across the country. Think of it as getting paid to do what you were already planning to do, just with a little more intention (and whipped cream).

Eating Pumpkin Pie Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash loading...

NJ Pie-Lovers Wanted

The chosen pie pro will:

Be paid $1,000 for their pie-eating expertise Get $500 extra to fund their pie haul Be featured in a FinanceBuzz article as their official pie taster

All you need to do is taste-test store-bought pies (from chains like Costco, Walmart, Whole Foods, etc.), rank them, and share your opinions.

Honestly, it’s the kind of job that feels made for South Jersey’s dessert-obsessed. We know our way around a pie crust and we’ve got strong feelings about what deserves a spot on the Thanksgiving table. Now’s your chance to name the best!

Pecan Pie Photo by Keighla Exum on Unsplash loading...

How To Apply

Applications are open now, but don’t sleep on it. The deadline is November 4 at 11:59 PM EST. You can apply directly HERE.

Whether you're team pecan or pumpkin, this is your moment to shine. Now, excuse me while I go warm up my fork.

