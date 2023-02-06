Is ‘Quizzo’ Still A Thing Here In Mays Landing, NJ, Bars?
It used to be a weekly tradition, but is it starting to fizzle out here in South Jersey?
I haven't been out to one in a really long time, but now my mind has been jogged into recalling how much I used to LOVE 'quizzo night' in my mid-twenties. I'm making myself sound really old here, but I promise I'm not. I just haven't heard of any good "Quizzos" since moving to Atlantic County that I'd want to head out to in the middle of the week.
Apparently, I'm not the only one.
Other residents, particularly in the Mays Landing, Galloway, and Egg Harbor Township regions of Atlantic County, have been wondering the same. Where are all the "Quizzo" nights? Are they even still a thing here in this part of South Jersey anymore? If so, where?
According to a post in a Mays Landing-based Facebook group, apparently there's one at Freddy J's right in the heart of Mays Landing. Another place that still has "Quizzo" going strong is Sidelines in Milmay. Milmay is still Hamilton Township, so that counts.
Anywhere else, though? Someone asked that question on Facebook and, so far, those two places have been the only suggestions offered up. What happened to "Quizzo" here in South Jersey? If I find out that there's a popular good one somewhere pretty close to my house that I could hit up every week, you'd definitely find me in there for a couple of rounds. Hopefully, somebody has even more suggestions.
Seriously though, who doesn't LOVE Quizzo?
Source: Facebook
