Hamilton Township (Atlantic County) Launches ARRIVE Together Partnership
The Township of Hamilton Police Department is taking a new approach to crisis response through a partnership with AtlantiCare as part of New Jersey’s ARRIVE Together initiative.
The collaboration is designed to change how certain emergency calls are handled in Mays Landing and across Hamilton Township.
Instead of relying solely on a traditional law enforcement response, officers will now be supported by trained mental health professionals when responding to calls involving someone in emotional distress or experiencing a behavioral health crisis.
What The ARRIVE Together Initiative Means
ARRIVE Together is a statewide program focused on connecting police departments with healthcare providers during crisis situations. The goal is to ensure individuals receive immediate, clinically informed care at the scene whenever possible.
By integrating mental health specialists into select 911 responses, the program aims to prioritize de-escalation, safety, and access to proper treatment options.
How The Partnership Will Work
The plan is that Mays Landing’s officers and AtlantiCare clinicians will coordinate their response to crisis-related calls. The joint effort will focus on:
• Delivering on-site crisis intervention
• Guiding individuals and families toward treatment and community resources
• Reducing unnecessary emergency room visits
• Limiting avoidable involvement in the criminal justice system
For many local families, this type of model reflects a broader shift in public safety. It is one that recognizes mental health calls require a balanced and compassionate approach.
Strengthening Public Safety In Hamilton Township
Township officials view the initiative as another step toward enhancing community trust while maintaining a strong commitment to safety and professionalism.
By attempting to combine law enforcement experience with clinical expertise, all of Mays Landing is working to create a safer and healthier environment for residents.
