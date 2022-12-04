Jason Aldean Details Career Journey in ‘Behind the Music’ Documentary Series

Jason Aldean's life and career are profiled in a new episode of the music documentary series Behind the Music on Paramount+. The hour-long episode, released in late November, chronicles Aldean's rise to fame and the struggles he encountered along the way.

One of those struggles was getting his career off the ground in the first place. In a preview video, Aldean alludes that his unique country-rock style was a problem at the beginning of his career. He also says that he considered choosing another path other than music to ensure the security of his family.

"If I gave up on all this, could I give my family a better life?" Aldean questions in the trailer.

Upon the release of the episode, Aldean shared his excitement to be featured on the well-known series.

"Man I watched every episode of this show back in the day," Aldean wrote on Twitter. "I never dreamed I would have an episode about my life and career one day. Really proud of this and hope u guys will check it out and lemme know what u think. Stream now on @paramountplus."

Behind the Music originally aired on VH1 from 1997 through 2014. Throughout the years, the show has featured some of music's biggest stars from various genres, including Faith Hill, Miranda Lambert and many more. The show ended in 2014, and Paramount+ revived it in 2021. Other episodes released in November detail the careers of Christina Aguilera, Hootie & The Blowfish, Pink, TLC, Jennifer Lopez and more.

Aldean's Behind the Music episode is currently available for streaming.

