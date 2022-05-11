Jason Aldean, wife Brittany and their kids are now residents of the Sunshine State — again! In recent photos shared to Instagram Stories, Brittany reveals that the family members are "officially Florida residents again," as they bought a new home in Florida.

Get our free mobile app

A photo shared by Brittany shows a luxurious pool overlooking a vast view of the ocean. Palm trees also dot the perimeter of their property to remind them that they are, in fact, in paradise. In a later IG Story, Brittany shared a POV photo of herself and Aldean enjoying a relaxed evening in their new living room, complete with TV and red wine. “First night in our new place,” she notes.

Instagram Stories Instagram Stories loading...

In another photo shared on Wednesday (May 11), Brittany shows off a different area of the house. The snap shows the couple's children, Memphis and Navy, coloring at the kitchen island, with the home's ornate stairway and ceiling visible behind them.

Instagram Stories Instagram Stories loading...

Brittany reportedly shared the news of the Florida home in a Q&A with fans on Instagram. She also teased a new building project they are working on in Nashville.

“We just bought again in Florida… and are currently building something new in Nashville,” she says (quote via Country Now). ”As for another dream home… probably. We truly enjoy the excitement of new projects (But not anytime soon)."

Jason also excitedly chatted about their new house in Florida in an interview with Music Mayhem earlier this year. He says that while they did not build this new home, they are making it their own.

"Well, we’ve had a couple houses in Florida and so we actually just bought a house," Aldean explains. ”We’re not building one, but we bought one down there that we’re kind of having some stuff done to it — we haven’t stayed in it yet though. I love it.”

After a successful CMT Music Awards last month, Aldean has a busy summer planned, with live shows at several festivals including CMA Fest in Nashville in June.