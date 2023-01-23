Jerry Blavat’s Health Condition Details, Funeral Arrangements

The funeral for Jerry Blavat, the legendary disc jockey who died on Friday at age 82 will be held on Saturday, January 28 at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 1723 Race Street in Philadelphia.

A viewing will begin at 9 a.m., with mass scheduled at 11:30 a.m., according to his obituary

He leaves behind four daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his longtime partner Keely Stahl.

"Jerry wished for a big celebration of life. A big one is planned, and all are welcome," his family said in a statement. Singer Dionne Warwick will deliver his eulogy. "The Boss with the Hot Sauce is with the Big Boss Now," the statement concluded.

The famed DJ famous as "The Geator with the Heater" and "The Boss with the Hot Sauce" passed away at 3:45 a.m. Friday in hospice at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital from the effects of myasthenia gravis, which is a condition that causes weakness in the skeletal muscles, and related health issues.

There's no cure for myasthenia gravis, but treatment can help relieve signs and symptoms, such as weakness of arm or leg muscles, double vision, drooping eyelids, and difficulties with speech, chewing, swallowing, and breathing, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Blavat had recently written a message posted on his website concerning his condition...

A MESSAGE FROM JERRY

To all of my loyal fans and friends who have been with me through all these years - you know that I have seldom ever missed an appearance, and many of you have been wondering why recently I've had to postpone or miss a few of the current ones, including our concert at the Kimmel Center on January 28. Since Labor Day weekend I have had some health issues related to my torn shoulders. After getting all kinds of evaluations, it turns out it is more than the shoulders, it is a nerve and muscular issue. Recently I have been getting medical attention and the most modern therapies available for this condition, which is not life-threatening, but because of the treatments, my doctors have advised me to cut down on my schedule for the time being.

Thank you for your understanding and for the loyalty and respect that you've shown me throughout the years, and thank you for the love and support you have been sending my way. See you soon - The Geator, Jerry Blavat