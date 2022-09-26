Jersey Shore Spots on Bizarre Foods: ‘Delicious Destinations’ on the Travel Channel

Have you ever seen the TV show Bizarre Foods: 'Delicious Destinations' on the Travel Channel?

It's a pretty neat show that features Andrew Zimmern, who is a celebrity chef, the creator, host, and co-executive producer of the show that I came across randomly and the Jersey Shore episode came up.

It turns out that the Jersey Shore episode first aired during Season 7 of the Travel Channel TV Show, Bizarre Foods: 'Delicious Destinations,' on Jan 9, 2018.

Zimmern went to some cool spots around the Jersey Shore per the Travel Channel description of the show which states:

Andrew Zimmern uncovers the boardwalk indulgences of the Jersey Shore. From sticky-sweet saltwater taffy, to slices of tomato pie and Italian subs, the Jersey Shore's culinary scene is a carnival for the taste buds.

Here are the six spots that appeared on the show: