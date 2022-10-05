Well, it seems New Jersey dodged a bullet in reference to Hurricane Ian. The same can't be said for the folks in southwestern Florida. Of course, we continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers.

While it's true that we didn't experience anything even close to what the residents in the Florida panhandle had to endure with the latest tropical storm to hit the east coast, that doesn't mean the storm didn't take a toll on our beaches here in the Garden State.

As a matter of fact, NJ.com reports that places in Ocean County like Beach Haven in Long Beach Island really got clobbered by the remnants of Hurricane Ian. One of worst beaches to have been hit by the storm, believe it or not, is actually Strathmere in Cape May County. Most Jersey beaches are used to seeing a certain level of erosion every year. Erosion is just a natural occurrence that's actually quite common along the beaches here in New Jersey. Aside from beach replenishment, there's really nothing that can be done to stop beach erosion in the midst of these storms.

With winds gusting at up to 55 miles per hour over the last week or so, it's no wonder that the beaches along the Jersey coastline took such a hard beating. Some pictures and video posted to social media show what looks like sand cliffs that formed as a result of the storm. I'm not even sure you can call them "dunes" at this point.

So, how does Jersey move forward? Well, work is already being done, at least in Beach Haven, to level the beaches impacted the most. Bulldozers will have to work over the next few weeks to push the sand back to where it belongs.

To find out more about how the current status of Jersey's beaches, click HERE.

Source: NJ.com

