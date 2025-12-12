South Jersey (and the entire Jersey Shore) got hit hard this year. With storms, heavy surf, and relentless erosion reshaping our coastline, the damage isn’t just cosmetic. It’s impacting local economies, tourism, and property. Now, Rep. Jeff Van Drew is pushing for urgent help.

Rep. Van Drew Calls For Urgent Action

Van Drew has sent a formal letter to Gov. Phil Murphy and Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill, asking them to declare a State of Emergency and disaster declaration for New Jersey’s beaches.

READ MORE: NJ Is In For A Rough RSV Season This Year

Without that official designation, federal assistance (including help from the Army Corps of Engineers) can’t start.

Beach Erosion Photo by Blake Wisz on Unsplash loading...

Why A State Of Emergency Matters

The Congressman says the first step in stabilizing and repairing eroded beaches is simple: the state needs to ask for help. Once that request is on the table, Van Drew promises to push hard at the federal level to speed up aid and make sure shore towns get the focus they need. As he put it, “none of that can happen until the Governor takes that step.”

READ MORE: NJ Lands In Top 5 Most Vulnerable States For Identity Theft

For NJ’s coastal communities that depend on summer tourism, restaurants, boardwalks, and local businesses, this isn’t political at all. It’s practical. Beach erosion has erased dunes, threatened homes, and left a lot of residents and business owners wondering what’s next.

Atlantic City beach Photo by Marc Snailum on Unsplash loading...

Communities Need Support VERY Soon

Talk is one thing. Action is another. Van Drew’s move puts pressure on Trenton to act, and fast. A state of emergency doesn’t just unlock federal funds. It says that Jersey is serious about protecting its shoreline and the people who rely on it.

Get our free mobile app

Let’s hope this push leads to real help before next summer rolls around.

Major Beach Erosion in Ocean City, NJ, from October 12, 2025's Coastal Storm Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman