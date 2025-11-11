As a lifelong South Jersey local, it breaks my heart to share that Brigantine has declared a local state of emergency following devastating beach and dune erosion caused by Hurricane Erin and a series of recent coastal storms.

According to The Press of Atlantic City, the most severe damage has occurred at the north end of the island, between 15th Street North and Roosevelt Boulevard, where dunes have been completely washed away.

Beach Photo by Chantal on Unsplash loading...

A Community On The Front Lines

The once-wide beaches that protected homes and streets have now been stripped down to a fraction of their size, leaving the north end especially vulnerable to flooding and future storms. Residents and local officials are deeply concerned that without immediate action, the next big nor’easter could bring even more destruction.

Coordinating A Plan For Recovery

City officials are now working hand-in-hand with Congressman Jeff Van Drew, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to secure emergency funding for beach replenishment, dune reconstruction, and a possible seawall extension.

Van Drew is also pushing for long-term, permanent funding to support replenishment and coastal resilience projects across all Jersey Shore towns.

Beach Erosion Photo by Blake Wisz on Unsplash loading...

A Look Toward The Future

The Army Corps has launched a year-long study on protective structures, like low-profile jetties and offshore wave breaks, to explore new ways to reduce erosion and hold sand in place longer. Brigantine has officially applied to be part of that study and is now awaiting confirmation.

For locals who love Brigantine’s beaches, this news hits hard, but it’s also a reminder of how crucial it is to protect our coastline. This island is more than just sand and surf, it’s home. Stay tuned here as more updates roll in.

