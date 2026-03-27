South Jersey’s shoreline is disappearing faster than many expected and now it’s starting to take buildings with it.

Wildwood Beach Patrol Announces Early Summer 2025 Lifeguard Schedule Photo by Natalie Grainger on Unsplash loading...

A Jersey Shore Lifeguard Station Is Being Torn Down

In Strathmere, officials are scrambling as severe beach erosion pushes a longtime lifeguard headquarters to the brink. The structure was once safely set back behind protective dunes, but is now dangerously close to the ocean after months of relentless sand loss.

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Upper Township has decided to demolish the building before it collapses. For now, lifeguards will operate out of a temporary trailer this summer while plans for a new facility move forward.

North Wildwood Beach Erosion Wildwood Video Archive via YouTube loading...

Storm After Storm Is Eating Away the Coast

This didn’t happen overnight. A string of powerful storms has steadily carved away the shoreline, beginning with Hurricane Erin in August 2025. Since then, repeated hits including a harsh winter storm that brought record snowfall have accelerated erosion.

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At one point, officials even estimated that a single storm wiped out about 20 feet of beach. That’s so much footing. With every storm, the buffer between the ocean and critical infrastructure continues to shrink.

OCNJ Beach Erosion From Hurricane Erin SS c/o OCNJ Local via Facebook loading...

This Erosion Is Bigger Than One Town

Strathmere is just one example of a growing crisis along the Jersey Shore. Beaches are narrowing, the dunes are weakening, and so many communities are facing tough decisions about how and whether or not they can keep up with it.

For anyone who loves the shore, this is a reality check. The landscape is changing in real time, and without faster action, more losses could be right around the corner.

Pilings From Brigantine Castle Emerge From Bad Beach Erosion Remnants from the old Brigantine lifesaving station and Brigantine Castle showed themselves after the rough winds and storms that hit South Jersey recently. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal