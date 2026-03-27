Beach Erosion Forces Strathmere, NJ, Lifeguard Station Demolition

Beach Erosion Forces Strathmere, NJ, Lifeguard Station Demolition

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South Jersey’s shoreline is disappearing faster than many expected and now it’s starting to take buildings with it.

Photo by Natalie Grainger on Unsplash
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A Jersey Shore Lifeguard Station Is Being Torn Down

In Strathmere, officials are scrambling as severe beach erosion pushes a longtime lifeguard headquarters to the brink. The structure was once safely set back behind protective dunes, but is now dangerously close to the ocean after months of relentless sand loss.

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Upper Township has decided to demolish the building before it collapses. For now, lifeguards will operate out of a temporary trailer this summer while plans for a new facility move forward.

Wildwood Video Archive via YouTube
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Storm After Storm Is Eating Away the Coast

This didn’t happen overnight. A string of powerful storms has steadily carved away the shoreline, beginning with Hurricane Erin in August 2025. Since then, repeated hits including a harsh winter storm that brought record snowfall have accelerated erosion.

At one point, officials even estimated that a single storm wiped out about 20 feet of beach. That’s so much footing. With every storm, the buffer between the ocean and critical infrastructure continues to shrink.

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This Erosion Is Bigger Than One Town

Strathmere is just one example of a growing crisis along the Jersey Shore. Beaches are narrowing, the dunes are weakening, and so many communities are facing tough decisions about how and whether or not they can keep up with it.

For anyone who loves the shore, this is a reality check. The landscape is changing in real time, and without faster action, more losses could be right around the corner.

Pilings From Brigantine Castle Emerge From Bad Beach Erosion

Remnants from the old Brigantine lifesaving station and Brigantine Castle showed themselves after the rough winds and storms that hit South Jersey recently.

Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal

The 11 Best Hiking Trails In South Jersey

Time to get outside in the Garden State. If you're in favor of some fresh air that doesn't involve heading to the beach, hit up any one of the beautiful hiking trails across the Garden State for some gorgeous outdoor therapy.

Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Beach erosion, Lifeguard, South Jersey Trending, Strathmere
Categories: AC, Community, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

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