If you’ve grown up going “down the shore,” you already know the pattern: one bad nor’easter or hurricane, and chunks of our beach vanish overnight. In Atlantic and Cape May counties specifically, erosion isn’t just an environmental issue, it’s an economic threat.

This week, Jeff Van Drew brought Adam Telle to South Jersey for a ground-level look at the damage left behind by recent storms. Federal, state, and local officials toured vulnerable shoreline areas to assess what’s next and how quickly help can arrive.

Why Beach Erosion Now A Crisis In NJ

Tourism is basically the lifeblood of the shore. From boardwalk businesses to seasonal rentals, summer crowds keep the local economy afloat. When beaches shrink due to erosion, so does visitor traffic. That means the ripple effect hits restaurants, small shops, and working families.

Officials pointed to a significant investment as the first step in a bigger coastal protection strategy. The focus isn’t just replacing lost sand. It’s to build long-term storm resilience so communities aren’t stuck in a constant rebuild cycle.

What New Federal Funding Could Mean For South Jersey

According to published reports, talks expanded beyond traditional beach replenishment, leaders discussed finding more cost-effective dredging solutions, including modern equipment used overseas. If the discussions actually get implemented, that could lower costs, speed up projects, and even support local job growth. There’s also a push to streamline federal processes so storm protection projects move faster instead of getting buried in red tape. For shore towns still recovering from repeated storms, time matters.

This visit wasn’t symbolic. It signals that the feds are actually paying attention to what’s happening along our shores. As they should.

Hurricane seasons are growing more and more unpredictable, so securing stable funding for beach nourishment and flood protection could determine whether South Jersey’s tourism economy continues to thrive or struggles to keep its footing in the sand.

