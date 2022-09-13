Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Brown finally released their first duet in "Thank God" from Brown's Different Man album, and the new music video brings the romantic song to life.

Directed by Alex Alvga and filmed in Hawaii, the video finds the married couple of nearly four years on a tropical adventure as they sing together.

The "Thank God" music video opens on the couple driving in an open-air vehicle — Brown drives and sings, while Katelyn rides in the passenger's seat. As the journey continues, they stop off at various places along the road to enjoy the scenery.

Katelyn takes the lead in the second verse, and the video shows her singing surrounded by more of the island's unmatched terrain. She sits in a tree and stands near a small cottage, with a large cliff in the background while she belts the heartfelt lyrics.

In the second chorus, the Browns swim in a waterfall lagoon and run on the beach, and the video switches between multiple beautiful scenes for the rest of the song. At the end, the couple dance and sing near a campfire, and the mini-film ends with the two of them slow dancing on the beach and in their beach cottage.

"Thank God" appears on Brown's Different Man album, and it serves as his new official single on country radio, following his latest No. 1 hit, "Like I Love Country Music." The album also features a collaboration with Blake Shelton on the title track.

