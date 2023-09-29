Keith Urban Coming to Wildwood Beach in June 2024

The second headliner has been announced for next June's Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood!

Keith Urban will be making his first appearance on Wildwood Beach!

"Hello, Keith? We can't wait to see you in Wildwood!"

Annual Charity Day Hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald and The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund Getty Images for The Cantor Fitz loading...

Urban has done a number of concerts in Atlantic City over the years, but this will be his first-ever appearance in Cape May County!

attachment-KU WIldwood loading...

The first headliner to be announced for Barefoot 2024 was Luke Bryan.

Get our free mobile app

The Barefoot Country Music Fest will happen on the Wildwood Beach June 20 - 24, 2024.

More than 40 singers and bands will be playing at Barefoot, all on five unique stages.

Ticket prices going forward will only increase. Get your tickets here.

Photos with the Cat at the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wilwood, NJ Did we take your photo?