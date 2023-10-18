We can't wait to see him and he can't wait to see YOU!

Keith Urban is headed to Wildwood beach for 2024's Barefoot Country Music Festival along with Luke Bryan and 30+ more artists yet to be announced. People are already THRILLED about this lineup that's taking shape. What's really exciting is that there are WAY more where that came from!

The lineup is only just starting to take shape!

Keith Urban's no stranger to South Jersey. As a matter of fact, he just played the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's Etess Arena in Atlantic City this September. He was such a huge hit over Labor Day Weekend.

Get our free mobile app

That's what is so great about Keith Urban. He's one of the best musicians of this age and appeals to so many people. Regardless of whether or not you'd consider yourself a country music fan, you can't deny his talent. He's one of the greatest guitar players of our time! Fans of all genres seem to enjoy watching Keith Urban take the stage.

That's what is so great about the music festival that goes off in June of every year in Wildwood. There are a bunch of country artists, sure, but they always have a bit of an eclectic lineup that separates this weekend from other country festivals around the country.

Don't forget who else might be making an appearance on the Wildwood beach this summer. Do you know who Keith Urban is married to? None other than the Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman! Kidman supports her musician husband as often as she can, so there's a good chance she might make a little vacay out of Urban's beach performance next year.

As for Keith, himself, he's pretty excited about taking the stage on the beach next year. Watch his latest upload to Instagram:

Source: Instagram

Check out some pics from 2023's Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood:

Cat Country Cat At Barefoot Country Music Fest 2023 in Wildwood Photos of the Cat having fun! Gallery Credit: https://catcountry1073.com/author/joekelly/