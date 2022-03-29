Kelsea Ballerini Is the New Face of CoverGirl

Kelsea Ballerini has announced a new partnership with beauty brand CoverGirl. The singer shared her news in a statement, explaining that for her, the new venture marks the culmination of a dream she's had ever since she was a young girl.

"I've been a fan of CoverGirl for as long as I can remember," Ballerini says. "I've always had an iconic tube of CoverGirl mascara in my makeup bag, and I even wrote in my journal at age 14 that one day I dreamed of being a CoverGirl."

In fact, she adds, if she hadn't gone into the music business, working with makeup could have been her dream career.

"Makeup is another creative outlet for me, and I've always said that if I wasn't doing music, I would probably be a makeup artist! I'm excited and honored to partner with CoverGirl, and I can't wait to share more about my favorite products from the brand," the singer continues.

Ballerini's new venture with CoverGirl will be a multi-year partnership, and she will also be the face of a yet-to-be-announced collection from the brand, coming in the spring of 2022.

Stefano Curti, a spokesperson for the brand, points out that the new partnership will give Ballerini the opportunity to further causes that she cares about, like animal welfare in the beauty industry.

"She is a lover of beauty, constantly experimenting with fun makeup looks as part of her creativity," says Curti, who is the Chief Brands Officer, Consumer Beauty, at Coty, home to CoverGirl. "Kelsea expresses her true self on and off the stage and lends her voice to causes that are important to her, like using cruelty-free beauty products, a value we at CoverGirl hold close as a Leaping Bunny certified brand."

Ballerini's new partnership comes on the heels of her latest No. 1 hit, "Half of My Hometown," which is a duet with Kenny Chesney. The song marked the singer's seventh to reach the top of the charts, and she says it's her favorite, because it speaks to and represents her hometown of Knoxville, Tenn.

