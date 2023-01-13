Kelsey Grammer Stayed Up Late At Atlantic City’s Irish Pub

Kelsey Grammer’s character of Dr. Frasier Crane was a regular customer at the bar on the classic TV sitcom Cheers, but lately, the actor has become known for going behind the bar to serve patrons his own ales.

Ever since the actor, also known for Cheers spinoff Frasier and voicing Sideshow Bob in The Simpsons, opened Faith American Brewing Company in 2017, he has turned into a celebrity guest bartender at select Jersey watering holes that offer his products.

Three beers in the Faith American lineup – two IPAs and an Ale – currently have distribution through New York and New Jersey.

Grammer developed the brewery on a site in upstate New York, near the Catskill Mountains, that he has owned for 30 years.

That's what brought him back to Atlantic City's Irish Pub on Thursday. Kelsey is turning into something of a regular at the Irish Pub, too, having made bartending stops there in August and December.

Thursday night was a little different, though.

Hearing that the Irish Pub had returned to being open 24 hours late in 2022, Grammer stayed into the early morning hours with the Irish Pub's late-night crew, Klay and Scott.

Kelsey obviously likes supporting the beer through appearances, often at local bars, the kind of cozy places where regulars have their reserved seats, the kind of bars where… well, you know, everybody knows your name.

Sorry, I couldn't resist.

