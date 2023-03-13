He just can't seem to stay away. Actor Kelsey Grammer was back in Atlantic City Friday night, this time at a casino and a popular breakfast spot.

For months and months now, Grammer has popped up in A.C. in support of his Faith American Brewing Company. He's bartended a few times at The Irish Pub, and most recently at Firewaters inside Tropicana.

Friday night, Kelsey was back in Atlantic City, this time at Golden Nugget Casino.

He showed up in more than a couple Instagram posts as fans got his attention for a photo. He posed with our friend Bonnie from Pic-A-Lilli Inn.

Get our free mobile app

Grammer was reportedly bartending there, and even seen jumping on stage with Billie D. Light and the Deck Band at Rush Lounge at Golden Nugget letting loose, unlike his uptight TV character Frazier Crane, lol.

At some point he even made a visit to Gilchrist at Gardner's Basin. Wonder if he had the blueberry pancakes.

Missed Kelsey Grammer in Atlantic City? No worries. He's sure to be back again soon.

10 of the Coziest Restaurants in South Jersey Sometimes you just want a place with low lights and warm atmosphere. These are 10 of the coziest places to hang out in South Jersey, according to a new list.