Kelsey Grammer Spotted at Golden Nugget, Gilchrist in Atlantic City, NJ

courtesy Bonnie-Lynn Schneider/Facebook

He just can't seem to stay away. Actor Kelsey Grammer was back in Atlantic City Friday night, this time at a casino and a popular breakfast spot.

For months and months now, Grammer has popped up in A.C. in support of his Faith American Brewing Company. He's bartended a few times at The Irish Pub, and most recently at Firewaters inside Tropicana.

Friday night, Kelsey was back in Atlantic City, this time at Golden Nugget Casino.

He showed up in more than a couple Instagram posts as fans got his attention for a photo. He posed with our friend Bonnie from Pic-A-Lilli Inn.

Grammer was reportedly bartending there, and even seen jumping on stage with Billie D. Light and the Deck Band  at Rush Lounge at Golden Nugget letting loose, unlike his uptight TV character Frazier Crane, lol.

At some point he even made a visit to Gilchrist at Gardner's Basin. Wonder if he had the blueberry pancakes.

Missed Kelsey Grammer in Atlantic City? No worries. He's sure to be back again soon.

