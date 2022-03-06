Kelsey Grammer At Atlantic City’s Irish Pub At McMeekin Gathering

Kathy Burke’s Atlantic City Irish Pub has long been a great “hang-out” for Atlantic City Police Officers.

It’s also become a favorite place for Kelsey Grammer, star of the iconic “Cheers” and “Frasier” television series.

Atlantic City Police Officers, family, friends, and supporters gathered last night to remember the life of fallen Atlantic City Police Officer Thomas McMeekin, who died in the line of duty on March 4, 2005.

Grammer was on hand last night to join in.

We have interviewed numerous people who have had the opportunity to meet Grammer during his multiple recent visits to the Irish Pub.

All have said about how kind, humble and relatable Grammer is to all with whom he comes in contact.

Grammer has visited the Irish Pub multiple times in the recent past: August 2021, October 2021, December 2021, and (yesterday) on March 4, 2022.

The fact that Grammer just happened to be there last night made the McMeekin gathering even more special.

The Atlantic City Police “Family” has done a great job over the past 17 years to remember, to remember McMeekin.

What originally brought Grammer to the Irish Pub last year, was his own adult brew, called Faith American Ale.

He has spent quality time (August 2021) as a Celebrity Bartender, when he introduced his ale to the Irish Pub customers.

Kelsey Grammer - Atlantic City’s Irish Pub - Don P. Hurley photo (October 11, 2021). Kelsey Grammer - Atlantic City’s Irish Pub - Don P. Hurley photo. loading...

In 2015, Grammer founded The Faith American Brewing Company.

The sole reason Grammer founded the company was to generate economic activity in the Catskills area of upstate New York.

Grammer said, “Finally we hit on this one. The ale, The Faith American Ale. And I thought that’s just right, just like Goldilocks,” said Grammer.

Kelsey Grammer is the winner of :

3 Golden Globe Awards

5 Primetime Emmy Awards

1 Screen Actors Guild Awards

1 Tony Award.

Grammer has won 26 major awards overall and has been nominated for major awards a staggering 102 times.

Grammer played psychiatrist Frasier Crane for 2 decades on television, for which he won 4 Primetime Emmy Awards and 2 Golden Globes Awards.

SOURCES : Former Atlantic City Police Officer Don Hurley; Kelsey Grammer awards list from Kelsey Grammer Biography; Photos by Don P. Hurley.

