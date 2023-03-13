The St. Patrick's Day holiday is quickly approaching, while many towns celebrate with a parade on the weekend before, many people still like to find something to do on March 17th, which lands on a Friday this year.

There are a ton of great Irish Pubs and Irish themed spots in South Jersey to enjoy the holiday, but NJ.com writer Peter Genovese, ranked the top 35 spots in the state with five spots for our area making the list.

First up, coming up at No. 32 on the list is a Sea Isle favorite, O’Donnell’s Pour House.

The menu goes well beyond shepherd’s pie and corned beef, with Berkshire pork belly, six-cheese Sacchettini Pasta and Togarashi Pepper Seared Tuna among the offerings.

Located at 3907 Landis Ave in Sea Isle City, the writer mentions that O'Donnell's has a casual upscale vibe, which is also mentioned on their website.

On the St. Patrick's Day holiday, O'Donnell's will be starting the party at 11am, with a special menu and DJ Entertainment all day.

Next up, at No. 23 on the list, is a North Wildwood staple, The Anglesea Pub.

The buffalo wings are popular, and there’s a Paddy Wagon burger (topped with bacon, melted cheddar cheese and homemade honey Guinness BBQ sauce), plus shepherd’s pie and fish n chips.

The Anglesea, located at 116 W 1st Ave, is a favorite among the locals for big sporting events, wings and of course their irish fare. It was also voted as the No. 1 Irish bar in the state by Yelp, so this is a place that is on the radar of multiple publications.

They will have live music on St. Paddy's day starting at 1pm.

Up the road in Somer Point is a rather new kid on the block, Josie Kelly's Public House at No. 13 on the list.

The menu is more Irish-centric than most Irish pubs; dishes include a beef and Guinness pie and the Dublin Lawyer (crab claws, crab meat, shrimp, lobster, mushroom risotto and whiskey cream sauce).

Located in the old Mac's build on 908 Shore Rd in Somers Point, this has become a go to spot for live entertainment and a great beer selection.

They will have live music all day on St.Paddy's day, with three live bands starting at 11am.

Coming in at No. 7 on the list, we're taking a drive out to Cumberland county to the Old Oar House in Millville.

There are 40-plus beers on tap, including several from Jersey craft breweries. The shepherd’s pie (photo) is Irish comfort food supreme — a hearty, savory mix of ground beef and vegetables in a heavy brown gravy, topped with homemade mashed potatoes and cheese. The Guinness Stew, with beef, carrots, onions, celery and diced potatoes in a Guinness gravy, is nearly as good.

Located at 123 N High St in Millville, this treasure is decorated with Mike Trout's jersey, has a outside beer garden in a building that dates back to 1883. There are 33 beers, giving you plenty of options for the party.

Finally, coming in at No. 3 on the list is the granddaddy of them all in South Jersey, The Irish Pub in Atlantic City.

A speakeasy during Prohibition, later a favorite haunt of Joe DiMaggio and other celebs, the Irish Pub is an A.C. icon. The red hotels used in Monopoly are based on the pub’s architecture.

The Irish Pub is truly one of those place you must visit for a part at least once and if you visit once, you'll be back again and again. Located at 164 St James Place, in Atlantic City, The Irish Pub is open 24 hours and has a hotel right upstairs, so if you've had to many pints, you can get a room for cheap, so you don't have to drive your car.

So find you favorite spot on St. Patrick's Day and enjoy a Guinness and your favorite Irish fare and let us know what your favorite Irish Pub is in the area!