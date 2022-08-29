Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion have been touring across the United States over the last few months on Chesney’s headlining Here and Now 2022 Tour. Now, to punctuate their celebrated trek in style, the country stars have teamed up for their first-ever collaboration, “Beer With My Friends.”

The spirited David Lee Murphy, Shy Carter and Bryan Simpson-penned song is equal parts summery and anthemic. Layered with crunchy guitar licks and pulsating drumbeats, this fresh track is a stadium-sized tune that checks off all the boxes of a country-radio-ready hit.

“Right now I really need a beer with my friends / Pop a top or two and talk about way back when / With some folks that seen me through thick and thin / Start seeing life through a rose-colored neon lens / We're gonna get that old jukebox working hard / Before it's over I'll know everybody in this bar / It's been too long no matter how long it's been / Right now I really need a beer with my friends,” the singers profess in the buoyant, singalong chorus.

“There are people you meet and just click,” Chesney says of the five-man band, who have been his direct support over the last few months on the road. “Matt [Ramsey] and Brad [Tursi] have been singing ‘Save It for a Rainy Day’ with me on all these tours, and that’s always — every single night — one of the highlights of the show for me. You can feel the energy, so I started thinking we better catch that while we can.”

“We’ve all been there,” Chesney adds with a laugh. “It doesn’t matter if it’s four years or yesterday, there’s nothing like hitting that local bar with your friends. That’s what this whole tour has felt like — every city, every face, every song — as we’ve taken it back out to No Shoes Nation. It’s so much more than a show or a concert, it’s really letting go — and I wanted to capture that in a song. ‘Beer With My Friends’ is all of it.”

“Beer With My Friends” is the latest release from Chesney. It follows his 19th studio album, Here and Now, which dropped in 2020 and received a deluxe treatment in 2021. The project spawned the hit singles “Knowing You,” “Everyone She Knows,” “Happy Does” and “Tip of My Tongue,” as well as the euphoric title track.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion are currently climbing up the country radio charts with their single, “No Hard Feelings.” The track is included in their 2021 album, Time, Tequila & Therapy, which also features its breezy lead single, “I Was on a Boat That Day.”

Did You Know? Shy Carter originally released "Beer With My Friends" as a collaboration with David Murphy and Cole Swindell in 2021.

Listen to Kenny Chesney and Old Dominioni, "Beer With My Friends":

Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion's "Beer With My Friends" Lyrics:

INTRO CHORUS:

Right now I really need a beer with my friends / Pop a top or two and talk about way back when / It's been too long no matter how long it's been / Right now I really need a beer with my friends

Don't get me wrong I try to keep my heart right / I talk to Jesus just about every night / I call my mama and my daddy least once a week / To remember my roots and keep 'em planted deep / Sometimes I need to step away and get a different view / There's really something to that honky tonky attitude / It pulls me out of that everyday sinking sand / I feel better with a cold one in my hand

CHORUS:

Right now I really need a beer with my friends / Pop a top or two and talk about way back when / With somе folks that seen me through thick and thin / Start seeing life through a rose-colorеd neon lens / We're gonna get that old jukebox working hard / Before it's over I'll know everybody in this bar / It's been too long no matter how long it's been / Right now I really need a beer with my friends

I got my brothers and my sisters all here with me / In the glow of that ninety high-def TV / After I work my poor fingers down to the bone / Last thing I wanna do is go home and drink alone

FINAL CHORUS:

Right now I really need a beer with my friends / Pop a top or two and talk about way back when / With some folks that seen me through thick and thin / Start seeing life through a rose-colored neon lens / We're gonna get that old jukebox working hard / Before it's over I'll know everybody in this bar / It's been too long no matter how long it's been / Right now I really need a beer with my friends / Who knows where this little good time is gonna end / Might shoot tequila or have us some juice and gin / Tomorrow night we're gonna do it all over again / Right now I really need a beer with my friends

Warner Music Nashville