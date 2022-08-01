Kenny Chesney's Denver Here and Now Tour stop on Saturday night (July 30) ended in tragedy after a woman at the venue suffered a fatal fall.

According to the Denver Post, the woman — whose age and name were not given — was sitting on a railing of an escalator at about 10:52 PM when she fell to the concourse below and died as a result of the injuries she sustained.

Police spokesman Nate Magee extended the department's "deepest sympathies" to her loved ones, adding that the event was being investigated as an accident, meaning that police do not believe she was pushed or jostled before she fell.

Get our free mobile app

Chesney — whose tour currently includes Carly Pearce, Old Dominion and Dan + Shay as supporting acts — issued a statement on Sunday (July 31).

"I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show," he says. "There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking. Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more. For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends' and family's loss, I grieve with them and for them."

The Here and Now Tour stop in Denver took place at Empower Field at Mile High. Doors for the show opened at 4PM, with the concert scheduled to begin at 5PM.