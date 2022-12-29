Why This Kohr Brothers Ice Cream on the Wildwood, NJ Boardwalk Got Torn Down

courtesy orangestoapples/Instagram via kohrbrothers/Instagram

The Wildwood, New Jersey boardwalk is down one Kohr Brothers Frozen Custard. Here's why.

When summer hits, I make a BEELINE for the nearest Kohr Bros. I can't get enough of their ice cream, particularly chocolate/peanut butter swirl.

So, be still my heart when I saw that one of the Kohr Bros. stands on the Wildwood Boardwalk had recently been demolished!

But then I remembered writing earlier this year about a big renovation project happening at Adventure Pier at Morey's. The project had already claimed the popular Boat Tag ride.

Morey's Piers & Beachfront Water Parks/Facebook
Morey’s Piers is changing up the entrance to Adventure Pier BIG TIME and the reinvention will include a huge new food court, Wildwood Video Archive reports.

That meant "curtains" for the Kohr Bros. location at Youngs Ave. and the boardwalk, but only temporarily. Kohr Bros. WILL be back on Morey's Pier, reportedly in time for the opening of the 2023 summer season.

Kohr's two other Wildwood Boardwalk stands, at 26th St. and at Cedar Avenue, remain untouched.

I personally can't wait to see what this new Adventure Pier looks like when it's finished.

Check out the video on the demolition taking place below!

