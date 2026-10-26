Jason Gaffney of Landisville was sentenced to seven years in state prison

During a March 2025 traffic stop, police discovered 28 grams of methamphetamine in the backseat of his vehicle

In a November 2025 incident, police said Gaffney's girlfriend had been struck in the face with a propane tank

Mays Landing, N.J. — An Atlantic County man is headed to prison in connection with drug and domestic violence charges.

Late last week, 43-year-old Jason Gaffney of Landisville was sentenced to seven years in state prison for second-degree possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and third-degree aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim.

On March 15th of last year, officers with the Franklin Township Police Department pulled over a vehicle in the area of the Budget Lodge Motel for tinted windows. The driver was identified as Gaffney, who told officers he did not have a driver's license.

Police observed drug paraphernalia in the cupholder of the vehicle, and Gaffney said he had methamphetamine inside the vehicle. Police discovered 28 grams of methamphetamine in the backseat, and Gaffney was arrested.

Budget Lodge in Buena, NJ - Photo: Google Maps Budget Lodge in Buena, NJ - Photo: Google Maps

On November 18th, 2025, Franklin Township Police Department officers were dispatched to the Budget Lodge Motel in reference to an assault.

There, cops observed the victim in the parking lot with her face covered in blood. She said she had been struck in the face with a propane tank. Police identified the assailant as the victim's boyfriend, Gaffney, and he was arrested.

Assistant Prosecutor Brooke Melissa Hoffner represented the State in this matter.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com