Could there be anything more romantic that being with the one you love, listening to music at a local winery on a beautiful spring day?

How about proposing to the one you love while the music is playing?

Wait.

How about proposing to the one you love while THE BOTH OF YOU are making the music at the local winery.

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Local Singing Duo Shows Off Their Love On Stage

A very romantic thing happened during local singing duo Aaron and Eve's recent performance at the Bellview Winery in Landisville.

While the two were singing on stage, a man pulled out a ring, dropped to one knee and popped the question.

What made this marriage proposal a little different is that one of the singers - Aaron - proposed to the other singer - Eve - right there on stage, in the middle of a song!

And it happened as they were singing a Taylor Swift song!

Singer Says Yes to Proposal On Stage at Local Winery

She said Yes!

I thought Aaron handled the proposal well! He didn't appear nervous, and he played flawless guitar right up to the moment he grabbed the ring. (Although I did see him take a big, deep breath! Did you catch it?)

Congrats to the happy couple! If you'd like to follow them on their journey - or book them for a gig - check out Aaron & Eve's Facebook page here.

(The next time you see Aaron and Eve on stage, make sure to contribute a little more in their time jar! They've got a wedding to plan!)

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The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly