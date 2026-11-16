It's November and the deer are running wild!

Have you noticed more and more deer near roadways or crossing roads?

This is the season!

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It's November, Watch Out For Deer!

`Tis the season for car-deer crashes in New Jersey.

The folks at Injuries Cases Autos have taken a long look at car-deer accidents in the state, and they've compiled some interesting statistics.

For the years 2023 and 2024, New Jersey logged more car-deer accidents during each November than any other month. On average, in the whole state each November, New Jersey logs about 72 crashes each day. That's five times the daily average in each July.

In the two years of the study, Monmouth county had the most crashes - 2,374. The largest share of deer-related crashes came in Hunterdon County - a whopping 20% or all crashes in the county were animal-related crashes! Yikes!

The worst day for deer crashes each year came the Monday after the clocks changed from Daylight Saving Time.

6-7pm is the most dangerous hour for deer crashes in New Jersey.

Pascal-L-Marius Pascal-L-Marius

Atlantic County Statistics

In Atlantic County, Galloway Township reported the most car-deer crashes in the county.

- 183 over the two year period. Galloway was followed by Egg Harbor Township (143), Hamilton Township (140), Mullica Township (85), and Hammonton (52).

In all of Atlantic County, 767 deer-car crashes happened over the two year period, with 37% of those accidents taking place in October and November.

The top road for animal crashes in Atlantic County was the Garden State Parkway, with 58 crashes.

Atlantic County was ranked #13 in terms of number of crashes per county in the state.

SOURCE: Injuries Cases Autos

Where You’re Most Likely to Hit a Deer in NJ Deer season is here. Using official NJDOT crash data from 2023 to 2025, these are the 25 New Jersey towns with the most animal-involved crashes. Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan