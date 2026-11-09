It's nice to know that when someone who's spent her career helping others needs help, the community comes together to help her.

That's really the way life should be.

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Community Comes Together to Help Local Nurse in Cape May and Atlantic Counties

Vanessa Landis has had a wonderful career as a nurse.

She started at Cape Regional Medical Center as a nurse in the cardiac telemetry unit and later in the emergency room. She's also worked in the emergency room at Shore Medical Center.

Vanessa recently became an Advance Practice Nurse.

Then, a cancer diagnosis changed everything. According to a Go Fund Me page, Vanessa has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

She's now faces numerous medical challenges - and, of course, the financial challenges that go with it.

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Friends and Family Pull Together for Vanessa

Vanessa's loved ones have established a Go Fund Me page to help her through this tough time. If you'd like to contribute, just click here.

As of this writing, over $36,000 has been raised so far to help Vanessa and her family.

If you're wondering why we're writing this, it's quite simple. This is what a community is supposed to do.

Bless you, Vanessa, and thanks to all.

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