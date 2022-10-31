Lane Johnson Dresses as Jason Kelce for Halloween

The Halloween holiday is on Monday, but some of the Philadelphia Eagles got into the spirit before their Sunday matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We have all seen Eagles center Jason Kecle walking around with his Ocean Drive T-shirt, from his charity bartending appearances at the Sea Isle establishment. He recently showed up to a game wearing the now-famous green, ringer-style T-shirt, a pair of jeans, flip-flops, and a satchel bag.

Well figuring out what you want to be for Halloween sometimes takes time and effort, so Lane Johnson decided to just go as one of his teammates - Jason Kelce.

Johnson showed up to the Steelers game with the Ocean Drive T-shirt, jeans, flip-flops, a satchel bag, and a coffee.

What Eagles Halloween costume would you use this season? Maybe Nick Sirianni? How about being Eagles GM Howie Roseman or owner Jeff Lurie? Maybe Brandon Graham or Jalen Hurts?

Plenty of options, but Johnson seems to have nailed the Kelce costume!