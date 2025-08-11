Is Taylor Swift Joining The Kelce Brothers On “New Heights”?
As if Monday mornings weren’t chaotic enough, the Kelce brothers just broke the internet. Travis and Jason teased a surprise early return of their hit podcast "New Heights", and all signs, depending on who you ask, point to one guest: Taylor Swift.
Here's the evidence to support that theory so far:
In a post shared on X, Travis is grinning while staring at a blacked-out silhouette between him and Jason. Jason’s wearing a navy blue Eras Tour T-shirt.
The background is glittery orange, which Swifties have immediately labeled as the possible next color in Taylor’s evolving “eras.”
Swifties Are All In, But Is Everyone?
Online fans wasted no time breaking it down: the hair, the pose, the subtle merch nod, the orange background (because Taylor leaves nothing unintentional).
Many are convinced it’s her, and honestly? It wouldn’t be that wild, would it? After all, she is, in fact, dating Travis, and I think it’s safe to say "New Heights" has become a cultural juggernaut. Who would've though a Kelce Bros podcast would blow up like this?are convincedTaylor
Either Way, We’re Watching
Whether it’s Taylor herself or just a masterclass in internet bait, we’ll be tuning in. One thing is certain: whoever it is, clearly this person is a pretty big deal.
The episode drops early, so get your snacks, Swiftie theories, and Kelce jokes ready. This is one premiere you don’t want to miss.
Taylor Swift's Best Pictures From Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Season
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
PICTURES: Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LIX
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes