Lauren Alaina met Yellowstone star Luke Grimes at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, and she turned to social media to rave about the encounter.

The country singer was at the Opry on April 23, and she turned to Twitter afterward to post a photo of herself with Grimes, who plays the role of Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone.

"Dutton get much better than running into Kayce at the @opry," the pun-prone singer writes to accompany a picture of herself with Grimes, with both smiling into the camera as he poses with his arm around her.

"@Yellowstone," she adds, tagging the runaway hit show on the Paramount Network.

It's not clear why Grimes was at the Opry, but he's made no secret of the fact that he wants to pursue a country music career of his own. Talking to Rolling Stone in early 2022, Grimes spoke of his years as a drummer in an L.A.-based alt-country band. He also played guitar and did some writing with the group, and he has signed with the same management group that manages fellow Yellowstone star and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham, who plays singing cowboy Walker on the show.

"I hate this word, but the 'secular' music that I was allowed to listen to as a kid was Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash,” Grimes told Rolling Stone, referring to his raising as the son of a pastor. "That’s the stuff my dad grew up on in the Appalachian Mountains. When he didn’t have to be a pastor, he was playing that sort of folk and country-rock."

Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to begin filming in May of 2022, and it will begin airing in the fall.

