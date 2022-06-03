Linwood Police Look to Identify Suspicious Man

Is he someone up to no good, or could he just be a man out for a run?

Linwood Police apparently aren't sure, so that's why they are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they are calling "suspicious."

Police say they were investigating a call about a suspicious man in the Arboretum Thursday morning at 6:45 am. "The subject fled on foot eastbound up Morris Avenue toward Shore Road where the caller lost sight of the male. It is unknown at this time if he turned on Shore Road or ran up Cheltenham Avenue."

Police are not giving any indication of what the man may have done that's so wrong, however, they are asking residents in the area to check any home security video for the man, seen in these photos.

Police are asking anyone with information on the matter to call Sergeant Timothy Devine of Linwood Police at 609-926-7979. You can also send an email to tdevine@linwoodpd.org.

SOURCE: Linwood Police Department.

