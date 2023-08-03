Live In New Jersey & Randomly Allergic To Red Meat? You Got Bit

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, South Jersey, but if you recently developed a random allergy to red meat, you probably endured a tick bite.

That's been happening more and more frequently over the past few years, as unfortunate as that news is to hear. Sadly, it seems like the deer are to blame for the migration of lone star ticks from the southern part of the country up north. To add insult to injury, it seems like the southern-most parts of the Garden State are the regions impacted most by lone star tick bites.

Get our free mobile app

You're probably not ignorant to the fact that more and more people are randomly developing a red meat allergy after getting bitten by one of these suckers. That stems from their saliva. There's a component within it that causes symptoms such as diarrhea, hives, stomach issues, and even sever itching.

You might be asking yourself how you can avoid getting bit by one of these bad boys altogether. If you're not someone that loves spending a lot of time outside during the summer, then you really don't have too much to worry about. If you're a lover of the outdoors, however, then you have to be especially careful.

The best thing you can do to avoid getting bitten by a lone star tick is to avoid leaves and brush when outside. Stay on rocky and gravelly ground. Obviously, you'll want to check yourself for chicks immediately after enjoying your outdoor activity. The sooner you remove it, the better.

From there, you just have to watch your body for symptoms to develop. If none do, then you should be in the clear.

Everything you need to know about lone star ticks here in New Jersey can be found HERE.

Source: njaes.rutgers.edu

LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures Stacker compiled a list of 11 common tick-borne diseases in the U.S. and what symptoms to watch out for, using a variety of medical and government sources.