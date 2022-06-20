Local Pilot Shares Wharton State Forest Fire Aerial Photos

A local pilot, friend and great on-air listener, Kevin Bradberry has sent us photographs that he has taken from the air of the massive Wharton State Forest fire.

The Associated Press has confirmed that 7,200 acres are presently ablaze.

Hammonton, Mullica Township, Washington Township, and other communities have been directly affected.

The photos we are displaying were taken by Kevin, 5 to 10 miles North West of Atlantic City International Airport.

The fire was reported to be 45% under control, but, that was before it expanded by more than 5,000 more acres.

Batsto Village and many surrounding area camping trails are closed to visitors.

All closures will remain in effect until further notice.

2022 Wharton State Forest Fire Arial photos of the 2022 Wharton State Forest Fire.