Spirit Airlines Decides on Merger Between JetBlue & Frontier

Spirit Airlines has looked at the financials on pending merger offers from Frontier Airlines and JetBlue Airlines and they have chosen a partner.

According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, Spirit Airlines will encourage its shareholders to again vote in favor of the deal with Frontier Airlines, saying they feel JetBlue's competing offer has "an unacceptable level of closing risk" for stockholders.

"Our board unanimously determined that JetBlue's proposal does not constitute a 'superior proposal' under Spirit's existing merger agreement with Frontier," Spirit Chairman Mac Gardner wrote in the letter to JetBlue.

"We believe a combination of JetBlue and Spirit has a low probability of receiving antitrust clearance so long as JetBlue's Northeast Alliance with American Airlines remains in existence."

Spirit seems to think that JetBlue would have a difficult time convincing the Department of Justice that their deal wasn't an anticompetitive alliance that would harm travelers and other airlines.

