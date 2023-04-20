Spirit Named USA’s Most Affordable Airline

I travel to Florida several times a year, using Spirit Airlines almost exclusively. I love the price, but what I really love is the convenience of both Spirit and Atlantic City's airport!

I live just minutes away from the Atlantic City International Airport. Because of its small size, the airport is super easy to navigate and get where I need to be. Almost always the staff throughout the airport, including Spirit staff, is friendly and helpful.



Sometimes, to find the best price, you may have to be flexible with your travel dates. Purchasing your tickets at the airport - ahead of time - can also save you a few bucks. Yes, with Spirit you do have to pay for luggage. Seats, too, if you're particular about where you want to sit. ( I am.) A lot of people are shocked by this, but if you know and understand it going in, you're prepared.

A nationwide study has just named Spirit the country's most affordable airline. Spirit also finished ranked second in the study's overall findings of "Best Airlines."

The study, by WalletHub, ranked Spirit behind Delta, but in front of all other airlines, including Skywest, Untited, Alaska, and more.

In terms of affordability, WalletHub says, "Spirit Airlines is the best airline for budget flyers."

Spirit Airlines also finished second to Envoy Airlines in terms of the safest airline.

You can dip into the findings, scores, and such here.

If you ever see me on a flight into or out of Atlantic City, please say "Hello!"

I love to fly! Where's your next flight taking you?

SOURCE: WalletHub.

