Officials in Lower Township say a wild scene unfolded on the night of June 20th that involved a stolen vehicle, a high-speed chase, and the owner of that stolen vehicle on its roof during the chase.

According to the Lower Township Police Department, at around 10:45 that night, officers on routine patrol in the area of Wawa in North Cape May observed a vehicle leave the parking lot and then it headed northbound on Bayshore Road at a high rate of speed with a person on top of the vehicle. Then, a second vehicle left Wawa chasing it.

Officers in pursuit located the vehicles at Bayshore and Fishing Creek Roads, "where they observed the second vehicle attempting to block the first vehicle, with the pedestrian still on top. The first vehicle with the pedestrian on top rammed the second blocking vehicle and began to flee despite Patrol Officer Kevin Boyle, Jr. pursuing with activated lights and siren."

While pursuing the vehicle from the crash scene, officers were informed that there were numerous 9-1-1 calls regarding a stolen vehicle from that Wawa.

After a pursuit reached speeds of 90 MPH -- with the person still on top of the vehicle, who was later identified as its owner -- cops, "observed the driver of the stolen vehicle actively attempting to launch the pedestrian from the vehicle by aggressively swerving the vehicle across both lanes of traffic."

When the stolen vehicle turned at Bayshore and Fulling Mill Roads, the owner was thrown off.

Patrol units immediately terminated the pursuit in order to render medical aid to the subject. . . .He stated he was attempting to stop the theft of his car. The stolen vehicle was a black in color Ford Edge. A description was given of the driver as a dark skin male. The vehicle was observed by other patrol officers traveling north onto the Garden State Parkway out of Lower Township.

The victim’s vehicle was eventually located in Camden and later returned to him.

Suspect identified

Through an investigation, the suspect driving the stolen vehicle was identified as 19-year-old Woodrow Gibson of East Orange.

Arrested and charged

Gibson, who was arrested in Bensalem Township, PA, on unrelated charges, was charged with carjacking, robbery, aggravated assault, eluding, aggravated assault while eluding police, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft of means of conveyance, theft of moveable property, and assault by auto, all of varying degrees.

Gibson was last known to be incarcerated in the Bucks County, PA, Correctional Facility pending his extradition to New Jersey.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

