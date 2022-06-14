Luke Bryan will close out the year in Sin City. The country singer has announced six more nights of shows for his Luke Bryan: Vegas residency at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.

It's the second extension for Bryan's first-ever residency, which launched in February of this year. The new dates are November 30 and December 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10. Previously, the "Up" singer had added dates in the summer: June 15, 17, 18, 22, 24, and 25, August 31 and September 3 and 4.

Fans can purchase tickets beginning Monday, June 20. A special presale is already underway for Citi card members.

Bryan is known for his high-energy show, but being in a place like Vegas has allowed him to bring new technical elements to his performances. The show features a shifting stage that lifts both Bryan and his band in rhythm with the songs and a catwalk that elevates the singer to eye-level with those sitting on in the mezzanine.

"Resorts World is essentially just creating and building an entertainment paradise for people that are wanting to go have amazing experiences," Bryan shares with People. "To have a theater with all the bells, whistles and wonderful technology at my fingertips, and a show that stands alone, that's different from what I typically do out on the road."

The five-time Entertainer of the Year will juggle his Vegas responsibilities with his Raised Up Right Tour dates. Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny are joining him for the cross-country trek as opening acts. The tour began on June 9 and will continue through Oct. 28.

Other country artists have their own Las Vegas residencies active this year. Carrie Underwood launched her first-ever Resorts World stay in 2021 and recently hinted her Reflection residency would continue through March 2023. Keith Urban has frequented Caesar's Palace over the past few years, most recently in May. Meanwhile, Miranda Lambert will kickstart her first residency — Velvet Rodeo — in September at Planet Hollywood.