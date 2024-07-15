Still Some Openings For The Kiddos At Cape May Zoo Camp!

Summertime is when we can finally sit back, relax, and enjoy the slower pace of life without feeling guilty. If you're a parent, you likely welcome that respite and start looking forward to it as early as April.

It's not that you don't love supporting your kids in all their activities, but let's face it... shuttling them here, there, and everywhere all the school year long is exhausting! I'm not even a parent yet and I'm exhausted from running all over to my nieces and nephews' events. It's a lot. I see you, parents...

This is usually the point in summer, however, when you get a bit antsy for your kids to get out of the house and get involved in some activities. Whether it's basketball camp, soccer camp, a sleep-away camp, or whatever it is, mid-July is usually when you're ready for them to spend some time outside of the house doing something productive.



Summer camp slots still open at Cape May Zoo

Have you signed your kiddo up for camp yet? If not and you happen to live or vacation in the Southeastern New Jersey region, you won't find a better day camp than the one at the Cape May Zoo.

Your kid will get to spend the day with animals while learning a TON. A win for you and a win for the kids.



Luckily, there are still a few spots available for campers this week! The zoo put up a post on their Facebook page letting people know that a few slots are still open.

Depending on your child's age, they can either attend the 9a-12p session or the 1p-4p. The weeks are broken out into themes. For example, for children ages 8-10, there's "Artsy Animals" week, "Animal Ninja Warrior," "Wildlife Engineers," and "Animals Around The World."

Hurry if you intend on signing up your child. Once the word spreads that there's still room for Cape May Zoo camp, the slots will fill quickly.

All the info can be found HERE.

