Think You Can Guess New Jersey’s FAVORITE Ice Cream Flavor?

It's summer here in the Garden State. In the summertime, we ALL scream for ice cream, right?

Sure, it's a summer favorite. But, I LOVE ice cream all year round. Believe it or not, I'm not a big sweets person. Salty snacks are usually my go-to. Ice cream, however, is my exception. I could eat ice cream every single day. I never wanted cake when I was a kid. Ice cream cake, for the win.

Get our free mobile app

Best dessert in the world, in my opinion. Feel free to try and prove me wrong, but I'm not changing my mind.

Luckily, here in New Jersey, there are PLENTY of places for me to check out to get my ice cream fix. Obviously, my options expand exponentially during the summer months, but there's always somewhere for me to curb my sweet tooth during the off-season, too. Two of my favorites this year have been Twist in Linwood and Jersey Cow in Northfield.



via GIPHY

National Ice Cream Day 2024

Ice cream lovers, rejoice! Our holiday is right around the corner. National Ice Cream Day is coming up quick! This year, it falls on a Sunday. July 21st is the day on which it's perfectly acceptable to indulge your ice cream craving multiple times per day!

Do you know the first flavor you'll be trying? For me, first up will HAVE to be chocolate peanut butter. Nothing beats it, in my opinion. According to a recent survey, however, I have been overruled.

The most popular ice cream flavor in all of the Garden State has been determined. Before I reveal it to you, just know that I take SERIOUS issue with this finding.

So, which flavor has been deemed NJ's favorite? Neapolitan.



via GIPHY

Seriously, New Jersey? Neapolitan... really?

The folks over at the Cookie Rookie dove into Google search data and have come to that conclusion. I'd understand if it was Spumoni since there's such an intense Italian influence here in the Garden State, but Neapolitan just seems so... generic for Jersey.

attachment-Most popular ice cream by state loading...

TheCookieRookie.com TheCookieRookie.com loading...

At least it's not Butter Brickle, I suppose. Is Neapolitan YOUR favorite ice cream flavor? Let us know on the app!

31 Amazing South Jersey Ice Cream and Custard Stands as Picked by Locals In no particular order, you definitely want to check out these great places for ice cream this summer when you are down the shore!