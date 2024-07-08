Our Favorite Photos From the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood
The 4th annual edition of the Barefoot Country Music Fest on the Wildwood Beach has come and gone - but, some great photos will mean holding onto some great memories.
Barefoot Country Music Fest 2024 was a big success
The most recent Barefoot Fest was a huge success. It was a sell out a couple of weeks before the event even began.
Performances by Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, and Old Dominion highlighted the four days and night of country music and fun.
The weather was perfect and the crowds were enthusiastic and polite!
Barefoot 2025 will be here before you know it!
The Wildwood Beach has proven to be a great spot for the festival, and were looking ahead to the 5th edition in 2025.
No performers have yet been announced - but the first ones will be made public soon.
Tickets for 2025 will also go on sale soon - and they WILL sell out - even earlier this time around.
We love your Barefoot photos!
Thanks to everyone who shared their Barefoot photos with us. You can enjoy those below.
We'll see you on the Wildwood Beach in June 2025!
