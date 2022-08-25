Mainland Alum Chase Petty Dominating at High-A Dayton

Mainland Regional High School alum and 2021 first-round pick Chase Petty went five innings, giving up just two hits with seven strikeouts, and gave up no runs on Wednesday night for the Dayton Dragons, the High-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

The 19-year-old pitcher is the No. 9 prospect in the Reds system, according to MLB Pipeline, and has impressed so far in his professional career.

Since his debut at Dayton, the Somers Point native has settled in, tossing 13.2 innings, giving up just one run, and striking out 20 with an ERA of 0.66 in his last three starts.

High-A marks the second level Petty has played this season.

In 22 games combined, he is 0-6 with a 3.43 ERA in 86.2 innings pitched, striking out 85 batters with a 1.18 WHIP.

The Minnesota Twins selected Petty 26th overall out of the Linwood school in last year’s draft. The right-hander was traded by the Twins to the Reds in exchange for Sonny Gray and Francis Peguero before the season.

While at Mainland, Petty was dominant, being named the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year after going 6-1 with a 1.00 ERA with 99 strikeouts in 48.2 innings pitched.