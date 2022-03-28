Former Mainland Pitcher Meets with Current Team at Disney

Former Mainland Regional High School baseball star Chase Pettey was drafted in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins.

He was recently traded to the Cincinnati Reds, in exchange for Sonny Gray and Francis Peguero, but hasn't forgotten where he came from.

The former Mustang met up with his old high school teammates down at Disney and took care of dinner for the Mustangs while meeting with his friend and former coaches.

The Mustangs have been down in Florida to open their season and will host the Coaches vs Cancer tournament starting this Friday night at Birch Grove Park in Northfield and all weekend in Linwood.

The Somers Point resident was named the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year in 2021 after going 6-1 with a 1.00 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 48.2 innings pitched which led him to be selected with the 26th overall pick by the Twins.

He signed his first professional contract back in July and received a $2.5 million signing bonus, which was clearly enough to pick up the food for the Mustangs!