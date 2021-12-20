Mainland Alum Chase Petty Visits Millville Elementary School Kids

Minnesota Twins first-round pick Chase Petty is a 2021 Mainland Regional high school graduate, but he also has roots in Millville.

Petty, who attended Mainland, spent some time in Millville and gave back to the community on Sunday.

Petty was back in Millville at his elementary school to hang out and play games with the students at the school he attended when he lived in Millville.

After eighth grade, Petty returned to Somers Point, where he grew up and attended Mainland and was drafted 26th overall by the Twins this summer.

He was selected as the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year for the 2021 season after going 6-1 with a 1.00 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 48.2 innings pitched.