This week marks 64 years of hope, breakthroughs, and lives saved at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Since opening its doors on February 4, 1962, St. Jude has transformed childhood cancer from a near-certain tragedy into a fight children can win.

In the early days, survival rates for some pediatric cancers were less than 10%. Today, thanks to St. Jude’s groundbreaking research, survival rates for certain childhood cancers exceed 90%, with overall pediatric cancer survival now above 80%. Millions of families around the world have been touched by those discoveries, and it all began with one man’s promise.

The Promise That Started It All

In the late 1950s, entertainer Danny Thomas was a struggling actor with a baby on the way and no clear path forward. Facing mounting medical bills and uncertainty, he turned to prayer, donating his last $7 and asking St. Jude Thaddeus, the patron saint of lost causes, for guidance.

Shortly after, Thomas landed a role that changed his fortunes. Grateful and determined to give back, he made a vow: if he was shown his life’s purpose, he would build a shrine in St. Jude’s name.

That promise became St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

St. Jude, A Hospital Unlike Any Other

From the beginning, Danny Thomas envisioned something radical. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is not just a children’s hospital, but a place where no family would ever receive a bill. That mission remains unchanged today.

At St. Jude:

Families pay nothing for treatment

Travel, housing, food, and transportation are all covered

Parents can focus on what matters most: helping their child heal

To support this life-saving work, Thomas helped establish ALSAC, the fundraising organization that ensures St. Jude can continue operating and researching cures every single day.

St. Jude Is Doing Research That Saves Children Everywhere

What makes St. Jude truly unique is that its discoveries are freely shared worldwide. Treatments developed in Memphis help doctors and children across the globe. That obviously multiplies the impact of every breakthrough.

Those advances have saved countless lives and reshaped the future of pediatric medicine. And they are only possible because of the generosity of supporters, known as Partners In Hope, who believe in a world where no child dies from cancer.

This Is A Celebration For You, Too

This 64th anniversary isn’t just a milestone for St. Jude, it’s a celebration of everyone who has helped make these miracles possible.

By supporting St. Jude, you become part of a mission rooted in Danny Thomas’s belief that “no child should die in the dawn of life.” You become part of the fight to ensure every child has a chance at tomorrow.

Thank you, Danny Thomas, for your vision. Happy 64th Birthday, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital!

Here’s to the hope that one day, the fight will be won.

