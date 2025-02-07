That&#8217;s A Wrap On The 26th Annual Cat Country Cares For St. Jude Kids Radiothon

That’s A Wrap On The 26th Annual Cat Country Cares For St. Jude Kids Radiothon

TSM

Thank you, South Jersey, for another incredible radiothon supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital!

Our 26th annual Cat Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon has officially come to a close. Thanks to donations made by YOU, we've successfully raised $162,765.15!

All of us here at Cat Country are SO filled with gratitude on behalf of the patients and families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Your dedication to the cause is truly inspiring and we're so grateful for your commitment and generosity. We truly cannot thank you enough!

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app

Honestly, it's always a humbling experience each and every year to get the chance to witness the amazing generosity of the people in our community. Some of the biggest hearts in the world are found right here in South Jersey, and we couldn't be more proud to see it.

Thank you for another successful Cat Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon!

These Cat Country Stars Fight For The Kids Of St. Jude

Here's a look at the country music stars who are rocking out this year's 'This Shirt Saves Lives' t-shirt from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. You can get the exact same shirt if you become a St. Jude Partner-in-Hope for just $19 a month on a debit or credit card. St. Jude. Finding cures. Saving children.

Gallery Credit: Chadwick Benefield

The ABC's of Cancer Created By St. Jude Patients

The ABCs of Cancer is one of the most amazing parts of the hospital. It is a wall solely made up of the 26 letters of the alphabet and designed by patients at St. Jude.

Gallery Credit: ANGEL WELSH

Filed Under: 26th annual Cat Country Cares For St. Jude Kids Radiothon, 26th Annual St. Jude radiothon, AC Facebook, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Jude Radiothon
Categories: AC, Charities, Community, Events, Live Events, New Jersey News, South Jersey News, Things To Do in South Jersey

More From Cat Country 107.3