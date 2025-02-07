That’s A Wrap On The 26th Annual Cat Country Cares For St. Jude Kids Radiothon

Thank you, South Jersey, for another incredible radiothon supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital!

Our 26th annual Cat Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon has officially come to a close. Thanks to donations made by YOU, we've successfully raised $162,765.15!

All of us here at Cat Country are SO filled with gratitude on behalf of the patients and families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Your dedication to the cause is truly inspiring and we're so grateful for your commitment and generosity. We truly cannot thank you enough!

Honestly, it's always a humbling experience each and every year to get the chance to witness the amazing generosity of the people in our community. Some of the biggest hearts in the world are found right here in South Jersey, and we couldn't be more proud to see it.

Thank you for another successful Cat Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon!

