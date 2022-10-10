Officials in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, say a man is facing over a dozen charges in connection to numerous "swatting" incidents this past summer.

28-year-old Rakim D. Anderson, now of Willingboro, was arrested in Delanco Township last week and is facing 13 counts of false public alarm.

According to the Monroe Township Police Department, between June 23rd and July 20th of this year, the Gloucester County Emergency Response Center received, "numerous false and unfounded calls (Swatting) reporting a person with a gun that was going to shoot themselves."

During each call, various businesses along or near the Black Horse Pike were named as the location. Those calls prompted a large police response, which disrupted those establishments.

Calls made to our Communications Center that report fake emergencies that consume emergency services and also increase the risk to the public will always be thoroughly investigated.

Following a three-month-long investigation, Anderson was identified as the suspect. Police say the calls were made while he was temporarily living at the Pike Inn Motel in Williamstown.

Anderson was taken into custody on October 6th and remanded to the Salem County Jail.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

