A 45-year-old Marlton man has pleaded guilty in connection to driving under the influence and causing the death of a Mount Laurel restaurant owner during a high-speed crash last summer.

Get our free mobile app

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says under an agreement, Desmond Newberry pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in exchange for 13 years in state prison.

On the night of September 3rd of last year, officers with the Mount Laurel Police Department were called to Hainesport Road in the area of Cucina Carini restaurant for a report of a crash.

The investigation determined that Glenn Keen, the owner of the restaurant, was pulling out of the parking lot when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound being driven by the defendant. Keen, who was pulled from his burning vehicle by civilians prior to the arrival of police, was airlifted to Temple University Hospital, where he later died.

Newberry was extricated from his vehicle and treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Glenn Keen killed in crash outside Mt. Laurel restaurant (Google Maps/Givnish funeral home) Glenn Keen killed in crash outside Mt. Laurel restaurant (Google Maps/Givnish funeral home) loading...

The event data recorder from Newberry’s BMW revealed he was traveling at 126 miles per hour just prior to striking Keen’s Ford SUV. Newberry did not dispute in court that his blood alcohol concentration was .256 immediately following the collision – more than three times the threshold to determine drunk driving in New Jersey.

Authorities say Newberry had been charged and pleaded guilty to drunk driving on two previous occasions.

As part of his plea agreement, Newberry will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 19th.

22 More Random Old South Jersey Pictures I Found on My Cell Phone Let's go back in time and see if you remember any of these things in South Jersey.