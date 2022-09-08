Man Stabbed in the Neck at Vineland Bus Terminal

A man was stabbed in the neck at a bus terminal in Vineland Wednesday afternoon and the crime was caught on video, according to police.

NBC 10 Philadelphia is reporting that the stabbing occurred at about 5:30 pm Wednesday at the Vineland Transportation Center on West Landis Avenue. The bus terminal is on West Landis Avenue in Vineland, in the corner spot of a strip mall, next to Dollar General, Aarons, and Papa John Pizza.

Police say the man was taken to Cooper University Hospital, Camden. He was listed in serious condition with an arterial bleed from his wound.

Police were able to see video of the stabbing shortly after it happened, giving them a good idea of the suspect. A man was arrested just over a mile away in Landis Park, a short time later, according to NBC 10.

Charges are pending.

There are no other details immediately available about this incident.

