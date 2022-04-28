Vineland Police Are Searching for This Man and His Car

Vineland Police have asked for your help identifying a man caught on surveillance video or to let them know if you see the car he was driving.

In a Facebook post, Vineland Police posted photos of the man in what looks to be the garden department of a store. They also caught an image of him driving away in a white car with body damage to the right front fender.

Police ask that you share any information you may have about this man, or, if you should see this car, to try to get a license number for it.

If you can help Vineland Police with any information, call 856-691-4111 and ask for Officer Briones or email jbriones@vinelandcity.org. You can also send an anonymous from any computer or smartphone to VPD.TIPS. Refer to case # 22-1642.

